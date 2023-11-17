Ex-Div Reminder for TORM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/23, TORM plc (Symbol: TRMD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.46, payable on 12/5/23. As a percentage of TRMD's recent stock price of $32.55, this dividend works out to approximately 4.49%, so look for shares of TORM plc to trade 4.49% lower — all else being equal — when TRMD shares open for trading on 11/21/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRMD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 17.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRMD's low point in its 52 week range is $22.31 per share, with $36.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.61.
In Friday trading, TORM plc shares are currently up about 3.2% on the day.
