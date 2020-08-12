Markets
Ex-Div Reminder for The Charles Schwab Corporation's 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C

On 8/14/20, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: SCHW.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 9/1/20. As a percentage of SCHW.PRC's recent share price of $25.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of SCHW.PRC to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when SCHW.PRC shares open for trading on 8/14/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.80%, which compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW.PRC shares, versus SCHW:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C :

In Wednesday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: SCHW.PRC) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are off about 0.3%.

