Ex-Div Reminder for The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D

On 2/13/23, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.372, payable on 3/1/23. As a percentage of SCHW.PRD's recent share price of $25.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of SCHW.PRD to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when SCHW.PRD shares open for trading on 2/13/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.91%, which compares to an average yield of 6.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW.PRD shares, versus SCHW:
Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.372 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:
In Thursday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are off about 0.9%.
