Ex-Div Reminder for Textainer Group Holdings Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares

On 8/31/23, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 9/15/23. As a percentage of TGH.PRA's recent share price of $24.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.82%, so look for shares of TGH.PRA to trade 1.82% lower — all else being equal — when TGH.PRA shares open for trading on 8/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.29%, which compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGH.PRA shares, versus TGH:

Below is a dividend history chart for TGH.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TGH) are up about 0.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.