News & Insights

Markets
TGH.PRA

Ex-Div Reminder for Textainer Group Holdings Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares

August 29, 2023 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 8/31/23, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 9/15/23. As a percentage of TGH.PRA's recent share price of $24.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.82%, so look for shares of TGH.PRA to trade 1.82% lower — all else being equal — when TGH.PRA shares open for trading on 8/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.29%, which compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGH.PRA shares, versus TGH:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TGH.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares:

TGH.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TGH) are up about 0.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Secondary Stock Offerings
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Huntington Bancshares
 IKNX YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGH.PRA
TGH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.