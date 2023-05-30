Ex-Div Reminder for Textainer Group Holdings Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares

On 6/1/23, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 6/15/23. As a percentage of TGH.PRA's recent share price of $23.17, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of TGH.PRA to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when TGH.PRA shares open for trading on 6/1/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.46%, which compares to an average yield of 9.21% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGH.PRA shares, versus TGH:

Below is a dividend history chart for TGH.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Textainer Group Holdings Ltd's Series A Cumulative Reset Rate Preference Shares (Symbol: TGH.PRA) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TGH) are off about 0.3%.

