Ex-Div Reminder for Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/23, Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.26, payable on 6/6/23. As a percentage of TTEK's recent stock price of $144.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TTEK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTEK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTEK's low point in its 52 week range is $118.55 per share, with $169.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.26.

In Friday trading, Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

