Ex-Div Reminder for Territorial Bancorp Series B Preferred Stock

January 31, 2024 — 01:34 pm EST

On 2/2/24, Territorial Bancorp Inc's 9.00% Fix/Float Series B Non-Cumul Perp Pref Stock (Symbol: TECTP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.225, payable on 2/15/24. As a percentage of TECTP's recent share price of $10.20, this dividend works out to approximately 2.21%, so look for shares of TECTP to trade 2.21% lower — all else being equal — when TECTP shares open for trading on 2/2/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.79%, which compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECTP shares, versus TBNK:

Below is a dividend history chart for TECTP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.225 on Territorial Bancorp Inc's 9.00% Fix/Float Series B Non-Cumul Perp Pref Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Territorial Bancorp Inc's 9.00% Fix/Float Series B Non-Cumul Perp Pref Stock (Symbol: TECTP) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TBNK) are off about 1%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
