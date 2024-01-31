Ex-Div Reminder for Territorial Bancorp Series B Preferred Stock

On 2/2/24, Territorial Bancorp Inc's 9.00% Fix/Float Series B Non-Cumul Perp Pref Stock (Symbol: TECTP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.225, payable on 2/15/24. As a percentage of TECTP's recent share price of $10.20, this dividend works out to approximately 2.21%, so look for shares of TECTP to trade 2.21% lower — all else being equal — when TECTP shares open for trading on 2/2/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.79%, which compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECTP shares, versus TBNK:

Below is a dividend history chart for TECTP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.225 on Territorial Bancorp Inc's 9.00% Fix/Float Series B Non-Cumul Perp Pref Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Territorial Bancorp Inc's 9.00% Fix/Float Series B Non-Cumul Perp Pref Stock (Symbol: TECTP) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TBNK) are off about 1%.

