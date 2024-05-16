Ex-Div Reminder for Tenaris (TS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/20/24, Tenaris SA (Symbol: TS) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.80, payable on 5/22/24. As a percentage of TS's recent stock price of $35.34, this dividend works out to approximately 2.26%, so look for shares of Tenaris SA to trade 2.26% lower — all else being equal — when TS shares open for trading on 5/20/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.69 per share, with $40.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.04.

In Thursday trading, Tenaris SA shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.