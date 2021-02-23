Ex-Div Reminder for Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/21, Tekla Healthcare Investors (Symbol: HQH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.51, payable on 3/31/21. As a percentage of HQH's recent stock price of $25.16, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when HQH shares open for trading on 2/25/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HQH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HQH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.7775 per share, with $26.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.92.

In Tuesday trading, Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are currently down about 1.2% on the day.

