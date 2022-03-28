Ex-Div Reminder for TC Energy (TRP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/22, TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 4/29/22. As a percentage of TRP's recent stock price of $57.43, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of TC Energy Corp to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when TRP shares open for trading on 3/30/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRP's low point in its 52 week range is $44.77 per share, with $58.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.50.

In Monday trading, TC Energy Corp shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

