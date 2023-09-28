Ex-Div Reminder for Sylvamo (SLVM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/23, Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 10/17/23. As a percentage of SLVM's recent stock price of $43.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Sylvamo Corp to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when SLVM shares open for trading on 10/2/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLVM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SLVM's low point in its 52 week range is $33.53 per share, with $57.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.97.
In Thursday trading, Sylvamo Corp shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
