SPLP.PRA

Ex-Div Reminder for Steel Partners Holdings Series A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026

May 30, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

On 5/31/23, Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 (Symbol: SPLP.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 6/15/23. As a percentage of SPLP.PRA's recent share price of $23.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of SPLP.PRA to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when SPLP.PRA shares open for trading on 5/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.49%, which compares to an average yield of 9.45% in the "Metals Fabrication & Products" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLP.PRA shares, versus SPLP:

Below is a dividend history chart for SPLP.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026:

In Tuesday trading, Steel Partners Holdings LP's 6.00% Ser A Cumulative Preferred Units Due 2/07/2026 (Symbol: SPLP.PRA) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPLP) are down about 0.9%.

