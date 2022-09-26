Ex-Div Reminder for Stantec

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/22, Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 10/17/22. As a percentage of STN's recent stock price of $43.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.92 per share, with $58.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.78.

In Monday trading, Stantec Inc shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.