Ex-Div Reminder for Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock

On 12/16/19, Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALP.PRQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 1/1/20. As a percentage of ALP.PRQ's recent share price of $26.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of ALP.PRQ to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when ALP.PRQ shares open for trading on 12/16/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.75%, which compares to an average yield of 4.95% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALP.PRQ shares, versus SO:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALP.PRQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALP.PRQ) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SO) are down about 0.1%.

