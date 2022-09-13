Ex-Div Reminder for Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock

On 9/15/22, Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALP.PRQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of ALP.PRQ's recent share price of $25.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of ALP.PRQ to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when ALP.PRQ shares open for trading on 9/15/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.94%, which compares to an average yield of 6.04% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALP.PRQ shares, versus SO:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALP.PRQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALP.PRQ) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SO) are off about 0.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.