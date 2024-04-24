Ex-Div Reminder for South Plains Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/26/24, South Plains Financial Inc (Symbol: SPFI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 5/13/24. As a percentage of SPFI's recent stock price of $26.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of South Plains Financial Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when SPFI shares open for trading on 4/26/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SPFI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPFI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.75 per share, with $30.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.02.

In Wednesday trading, South Plains Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

