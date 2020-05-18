Ex-Div Reminder for Snap-On (SNA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/20, Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.08, payable on 6/10/20. As a percentage of SNA's recent stock price of $129.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Snap-On, Inc. to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when SNA shares open for trading on 5/20/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SNA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNA's low point in its 52 week range is $90.72 per share, with $172.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.21.

In Monday trading, Snap-On, Inc. shares are currently up about 5.3% on the day.

