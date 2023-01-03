Ex-Div Reminder for Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/23, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.26, payable on 1/26/23. As a percentage of SSD's recent stock price of $90.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SSD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSD's low point in its 52 week range is $75.25 per share, with $138.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.65.

In Tuesday trading, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.

