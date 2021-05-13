Ex-Div Reminder for Shyft Group (SHYF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/21, Shyft Group Inc (Symbol: SHYF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.025, payable on 6/18/21. As a percentage of SHYF's recent stock price of $37.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SHYF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHYF's low point in its 52 week range is $14.635 per share, with $43.7458 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.60.

In Thursday trading, Shyft Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

