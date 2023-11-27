Ex-Div Reminder for Selective Insurance Group Preferred Stock

On 11/29/23, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of SIGIP's recent share price of $16.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of SIGIP to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when SIGIP shares open for trading on 11/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.82%, which compares to an average yield of 7.11% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIGIP shares, versus SIGI:
Below is a dividend history chart for SIGIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:
In Monday trading, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SIGI) are up about 0.1%.
