Ex-Div Reminder for SB Financial Group Noncumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Share, Series A

On 11/27/19, SB Financial Group Inc's 6.50% Noncumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Share, Series A (Symbol: SBFGP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1625, payable on 12/15/19. As a percentage of SBFGP's recent share price of $18.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of SBFGP to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when SBFGP shares open for trading on 11/27/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 3.59%, which compares to an average yield of 5.26% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBFGP shares, versus SBFG:

Below is a dividend history chart for SBFGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1625 on SB Financial Group Inc's 6.50% Noncumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Share, Series A:

In Monday trading, SB Financial Group Inc's 6.50% Noncumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Share, Series A (Symbol: SBFGP) is currently up about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SBFG) are up about 0.5%.

