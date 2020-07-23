Ex-Div Reminder for Sanderson Farms

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/27/20, Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 8/11/20. As a percentage of SAFM's recent stock price of $114.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SAFM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFM's low point in its 52 week range is $102.13 per share, with $179.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.94.

In Thursday trading, Sanderson Farms Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.