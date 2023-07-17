Ex-Div Reminder for Safe Bulkers Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

On 7/19/23, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/31/23. As a percentage of SB.PRD's recent share price of $25.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of SB.PRD to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when SB.PRD shares open for trading on 7/19/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.94%, which compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SB.PRD shares, versus SB:
Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are down about 1.5%.
