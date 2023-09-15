Ex-Div Reminder for RPT Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/19/23, RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 10/2/23. As a percentage of RPT's recent stock price of $11.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of RPT Realty to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when RPT shares open for trading on 9/19/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RPT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RPT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.28 per share, with $11.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.56.
In Friday trading, RPT Realty shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.
