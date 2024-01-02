Ex-Div Reminder for Royal Gold (RGLD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/24, Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 1/19/24. As a percentage of RGLD's recent stock price of $120.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RGLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGLD's low point in its 52 week range is $101.82 per share, with $147.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.01.

In Tuesday trading, Royal Gold Inc shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.