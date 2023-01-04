Ex-Div Reminder for Roper Technologies (ROP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/23, Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6825, payable on 1/23/23. As a percentage of ROP's recent stock price of $438.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ROP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $356.215 per share, with $488.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $437.61.

In Wednesday trading, Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

