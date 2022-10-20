Ex-Div Reminder for RMR Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/21/22, RMR Group Inc (Symbol: RMR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 11/17/22. As a percentage of RMR's recent stock price of $25.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of RMR Group Inc to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when RMR shares open for trading on 10/21/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RMR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RMR's low point in its 52 week range is $23 per share, with $37.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.70.

In Thursday trading, RMR Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

