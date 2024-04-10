Ex-Div Reminder for Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 4/12/24, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of RITM.PRD's recent share price of $23.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of RITM.PRD to trade 1.88% lower — all else being equal — when RITM.PRD shares open for trading on 4/12/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.51%, which compares to an average yield of 7.82% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRD shares, versus RITM:

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are down about 2.4%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.