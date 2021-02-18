Ex-Div Reminder for Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/22/21, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 3/9/21. As a percentage of REYN's recent stock price of $29.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when REYN shares open for trading on 2/22/21.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from REYN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of REYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, REYN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.61 per share, with $36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.20.
Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.