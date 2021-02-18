Ex-Div Reminder for Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/22/21, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 3/9/21. As a percentage of REYN's recent stock price of $29.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when REYN shares open for trading on 2/22/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from REYN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of REYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REYN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.61 per share, with $36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.20.

In Thursday trading, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

