Ex-Div Reminder for Rexnord Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/20, Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RXN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 9/8/20. As a percentage of RXN's recent stock price of $31.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RXN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RXN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.87 per share, with $35.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.88.

In Monday trading, Rexnord Corp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

