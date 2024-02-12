Ex-Div Reminder for Resources Connection

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Resources Connection Inc (Symbol: RGP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 3/14/24. As a percentage of RGP's recent stock price of $13.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Resources Connection Inc to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when RGP shares open for trading on 2/14/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RGP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGP's low point in its 52 week range is $12.50 per share, with $18.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.34.

In Monday trading, Resources Connection Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.