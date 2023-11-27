Ex-Div Reminder for RenaissanceRe Holdings Preference Shares

On 11/29/23, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 12/1/23. As a percentage of RNR.PRG's recent share price of $16.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of RNR.PRG to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when RNR.PRG shares open for trading on 11/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.29%, which compares to an average yield of 7.11% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNR.PRG shares, versus RNR:

Below is a dividend history chart for RNR.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares:

In Monday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRG) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RNR) are up about 0.4%.

