Ex-Div Reminder for Quanta Services (PWR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/23, Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 1/12/24. As a percentage of PWR's recent stock price of $214.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PWR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWR's low point in its 52 week range is $134.61 per share, with $219.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $215.36.

In Wednesday trading, Quanta Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

