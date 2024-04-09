Ex-Div Reminder for Pyxis Tankers Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for PXSAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1615 on Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: PXSAP) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PXS) are down about 0.4%.
