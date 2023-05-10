Ex-Div Reminder for Pyxis Tankers Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares

On 5/12/23, Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: PXSAP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1615, payable on 5/22/23. As a percentage of PXSAP's recent share price of $21.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of PXSAP to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when PXSAP shares open for trading on 5/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.13%, which compares to an average yield of 6.73% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXSAP shares, versus PXS:
Below is a dividend history chart for PXSAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1615 on Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: PXSAP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PXS) are off about 1.9%.
