PSA.PRP

Ex-Div Reminder for Public Storage's Cumulative Preferred Share Series P

June 09, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

On 6/13/23, Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/29/23. As a percentage of PSA.PRP's recent share price of $19.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of PSA.PRP to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRP shares open for trading on 6/13/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.20%, which compares to an average yield of 8.18% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRP shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.6%.

