Markets
PSA.PRX

Ex-Div Reminder for Public Storage's 6.450% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 6/12/20, Public Storage's 6.450% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSA.PRX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 6/30/20. As a percentage of PSA.PRX's recent share price of $25.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of PSA.PRX to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRX shares open for trading on 6/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.12%, which compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRX shares, versus PSA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Public Storage's 6.450% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X :

PSA.PRX+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 6.450% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSA.PRX) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSA.PRX PSA

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular