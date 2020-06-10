Ex-Div Reminder for Public Storage's 6.450% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X

On 6/12/20, Public Storage's 6.450% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSA.PRX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 6/30/20. As a percentage of PSA.PRX's recent share price of $25.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of PSA.PRX to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRX shares open for trading on 6/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.12%, which compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRX shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Public Storage's 6.450% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X :

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 6.450% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSA.PRX) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

