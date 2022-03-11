Ex-Div Reminder for Public Storage's 5.05% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series G

On 3/15/22, Public Storage's 5.05% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series G (Symbol: PSA.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3156, payable on 3/31/22. As a percentage of PSA.PRG's recent share price of $24.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of PSA.PRG to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRG shares open for trading on 3/15/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.11%, which compares to an average yield of 6.71% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRG shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3156 on Public Storage's 5.05% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series G:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 5.05% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series G (Symbol: PSA.PRG) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

