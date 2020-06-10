Ex-Div Reminder for PS Business Parks Inc's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z

On 6/12/20, PS Business Parks Inc's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z (Symbol: PSB.PRZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3047, payable on 6/30/20. As a percentage of PSB.PRZ's recent share price of $24.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of PSB.PRZ to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when PSB.PRZ shares open for trading on 6/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.90%, which compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB.PRZ shares, versus PSB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3047 on PS Business Parks Inc's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z :

In Wednesday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z (Symbol: PSB.PRZ) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are down about 2.8%.

