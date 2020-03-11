Ex-Div Reminder for PS Business Parks Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W

On 3/13/20, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W (Symbol: PSB.PRW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 3/31/20. As a percentage of PSB.PRW's recent share price of $24.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of PSB.PRW to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when PSB.PRW shares open for trading on 3/13/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.24%, which compares to an average yield of 5.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB.PRW shares, versus PSB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W :

In Wednesday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W (Symbol: PSB.PRW) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are trading flat.

