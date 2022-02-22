Ex-Div Reminder for Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/22, Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.06, payable on 3/22/22. As a percentage of PSEC's recent stock price of $8.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Prospect Capital Corporation to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when PSEC shares open for trading on 2/23/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSEC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.81 per share, with $9.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.22.

Prospect Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.