Ex-Div Reminder for Progressive (PGR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/7/20, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 1/15/20. As a percentage of PGR's recent stock price of $73.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PGR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGR's low point in its 52 week range is $58.82 per share, with $84.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.53.

In Friday trading, Progressive Corp. shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

