Ex-Div Reminder for Prime Dividend Corp.'s Preferred Shares

On 11/28/19, Prime Dividend Corp.'s Preferred Shares (TSX: PDV-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0525, payable on 12/10/19. As a percentage of PDV.PRA's recent share price of $10.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.97%.

As of last close, PDV.PRA was trading at a 5.50% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDV.PRA shares, versus PDV:

Below is a dividend history chart for PDV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.0525 on Prime Dividend Corp.'s Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Prime Dividend Corp.'s Preferred Shares (TSX: PDV-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: PDV.TO) are down about 2.5%.

