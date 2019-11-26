Markets

Ex-Div Reminder for Prime Dividend Corp.'s Preferred Shares

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 11/28/19, Prime Dividend Corp.'s Preferred Shares (TSX: PDV-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0525, payable on 12/10/19. As a percentage of PDV.PRA's recent share price of $10.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.97%.

As of last close, PDV.PRA was trading at a 5.50% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDV.PRA shares, versus PDV:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PDV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.0525 on Prime Dividend Corp.'s Preferred Shares:

PDV.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Prime Dividend Corp.'s Preferred Shares (TSX: PDV-PRA.TO) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: PDV.TO) are down about 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular