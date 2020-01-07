Ex-Div Reminder for Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S

On 1/9/20, Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S (TSX: PWF-PRS.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 1/31/20. As a percentage of PWF.PRS's recent share price of $22.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of PWF.PRS to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when PWF.PRS shares open for trading on 1/9/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.24%.

As of last close, PWF.PRS was trading at a 8.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWF.PRS shares, versus PWF:

Below is a dividend history chart for PWF.PRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S:

In Tuesday trading, Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S (TSX: PWF-PRS.TO) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: PWF.TO) are up about 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.