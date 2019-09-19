Ex-Div Reminder for Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G

On 9/23/19, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: POW-PRG.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of POW.PRG's recent share price of $25.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of POW.PRG to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when POW.PRG shares open for trading on 9/23/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.57%.

As of last close, POW.PRG was trading at a 0.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRG shares, versus POW:

Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.35 on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G:

In Thursday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: POW-PRG.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are trading flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.