Markets

Ex-Div Reminder for Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 9/23/19, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: POW-PRG.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of POW.PRG's recent share price of $25.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of POW.PRG to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when POW.PRG shares open for trading on 9/23/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.57%.

As of last close, POW.PRG was trading at a 0.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRG shares, versus POW:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.35 on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G:

POW.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: POW-PRG.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are trading flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular