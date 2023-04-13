Ex-Div Reminder for PNC Financial Services Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/17/23, PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.50, payable on 5/5/23. As a percentage of PNC's recent stock price of $118.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of PNC Financial Services Group to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when PNC shares open for trading on 4/17/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PNC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNC's low point in its 52 week range is $118.49 per share, with $183.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.01.

In Thursday trading, PNC Financial Services Group shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

