Ex-Div Reminder for Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/23, Plumas Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PLBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/15/23. As a percentage of PLBC's recent stock price of $37.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Plumas Bancorp Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when PLBC shares open for trading on 4/28/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PLBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLBC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.48 per share, with $45.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.05.

In Wednesday trading, Plumas Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 3.4% on the day.

