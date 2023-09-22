Ex-Div Reminder for Philip Morris International (PM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/23, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.30, payable on 10/12/23. As a percentage of PM's recent stock price of $95.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of Philip Morris International Inc to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when PM shares open for trading on 9/26/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PM's low point in its 52 week range is $82.85 per share, with $105.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.30.

In Friday trading, Philip Morris International Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.