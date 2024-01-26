Ex-Div Reminder for PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred

On 1/30/24, PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2725, payable on 2/15/24. As a percentage of PCG.PRI's recent share price of $16.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of PCG.PRI to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRI shares open for trading on 1/30/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.67%, which compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRI shares, versus PCG:
Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2725 on PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred:
In Friday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRI) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.
