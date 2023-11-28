Ex-Div Reminder for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of PTEN's recent stock price of $11.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when PTEN shares open for trading on 11/30/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PTEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PTEN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.70 per share, with $18.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.68.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently down about 1.3% on the day.
Also see: Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PARR
TYNE Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.